Police ID suspect in April 2021 fatal shooting

(from Roanoke City PD) On July 13, 2022, the juvenile offender, who can now be publicly identified as Ta’Juan M. Johnson, 16 of Roanoke, involved in the April 2021 murder of sixteen-year-old Jaquice Kearney plead guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of Murder regarding Kearney’s death. Johnson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for a later date.
We commend the actions of the Roanoke Police Department personnel who were involved in this case from the beginning. The loss of such a young life is difficult enough, but it is particularly more tragic when the life is taken by another young person. Thank you to everyone who worked with both diligence and compassion on such a difficult case.
We also want to thank personnel from our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and our public safety partners who worked with us and our community on this case, leading to this successful outcome.
____________________________