Multiple shootings and homicide in Henry County

On July 15, 2022, at 7:52 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 49 Joyce Park Dr., Bassett, VA. At 7:55 pm, deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Marshall Blake Tutor, 32, of 49 Joyce Park Drive. He had suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and hand. Tutor was subsequently air-lifted to a Roanoke, VA medical facility, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Tutor and multiple witnesses identified Chase Conley Crum, 20, of Bassett, VA as the suspect in the shooting. Tutor and Crum were arguing with each other when the shooting took place. Investigators issued five (5) felony warrants on Crum in relation to the shooting. Deputies began searching for Crum.

On July 16, 2022, at 3:25 am, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 9 Holly Hill Rd., Bassett, VA. The caller stated that someone had broken into his home and assaulted a female, and he had shot the man. The caller was identified as Michael Shawn Flippen, 46, of 9 Holly Hill Rd., Bassett, VA.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered Chase Conley Crum deceased from a gunshot wound. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Flippen had not been truthful during his 9-1-1 call. Flippen had allowed Crum into the home, knowing he was wanted in connection with the earlier shooting. An altercation ensued between Crum and a female inside the house. Flippen became involved in the altercation and subsequently retrieved a gun and shot Crum.

Michael Shawn Flippen has been charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, maliciously discharging a firearm inside a dwelling, and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony. Flippen is currently held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.