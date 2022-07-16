Angels says shelters are at capacity, pet parents wanted

| By

Roanoke, VA – This Saturday and Sunday, July 16th and 17th, Angels of Assisi is teaming up with PetSmart and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. Dogs will be available for adoption Saturday from

11 am-3 pm and Sunday from 12 pm-4 pm at PetSmart 220.

Applications will be available and can be approved on the spot, meaning you could go home with your new, loving family member today. Adoption fees are discounted to $50. All local shelters and rescues are at capacity, and animals everywhere need the community to help.

PetSmart 220 is located at 4210L Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24014.

Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection hope you stop by to meet some incredible dogs; you may even find a new family member. The organizations asks that the community come together to help find loving homes for these amazing animals. Note: While Angels of Assisi is a no-kill facility, freeing up kennel space allows the organization to pull directly from the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. Any adoptions will help save lives.