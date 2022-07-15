Bily’s Ritz employee has hepatitis; did NOT handle food

| By

(ROANOKE, Va.) – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCHAD) has identified that an employee of a local food establishment has been infected with hepatitis A. The local health department dispatched the environmental health team to Billy’s Restaurant, 102 Market St. SE in Roanoke to conduct a comprehensive on-site inspection and to interview key personnel. The investigation determined that although the employee worked during the infectious period for hepatitis A (June 20 – July 6, 2022), the employee did not handle food. The restaurant’s management team is fully cooperating with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation and because the individual did not handle food, this situation does not meet the criteria to recommend post-exposure hepatitis A vaccine for patrons of the restaurant.

“While we are disappointed to announce another case connected to a current hepatitis A outbreak in our area, we believe this situation is low risk for the public. Still, the hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for all, since the current outbreak. Individuals who are uninsured or underinsured are encouraged to reach out to RCAHD local health departments for vaccine opportunities,” said RCAHD Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

Out of an abundance of caution and given the high level of sensitivity to the current hepatitis A outbreak in our community, the Roanoke City Health Department is offering free doses of hepatitis A vaccine to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last at a mobile clinic located across the street from the Roanoke Health Department (1513 Williamson Rd. NE, 24012):