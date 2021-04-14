Police: Abducted child phone scam is back in big numbers

FROM VIRGINIA STATE POLICE: Just to give everyone a heads-up. We have been receiving a number of calls again where the caller is claiming to have the victim’s child and they are demanding money for their release. This is a scam that has been coming around every couple of years and is designed to place the victim in a panic. The caller may even have a child screaming in the background. These calls are being generated from outside the country, but may have what appears to be a local phone number.

There have been multiple complaints placed to multiple agencies in the region of these calls taking place.