For first time: COVID vaccine clinic in Roanoke without advance appointment

| By

For the first time, local health officials will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Berglund Center without an advance appointment. The clinic is scheduled to run Thursday from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm. Officials say the first of two Moderna doses will be offered to anyone 18 and older. You are asked to bring some form of identification with you.

NEWS RELEASE: (ROANOKE, VA) — Based on sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine, the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts invites any member of the general public to get vaccinated at the Berglund Center on Thursday, 4.15.21. Registration is not necessary for this clinic. Walk-in doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All previously scheduled clinic appointments will be honored at their scheduled time.

“To date, more than 170,000 first and second doses of vaccine have been administered in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts,” said Cynthia Morrow, RCAHD health director. “Vaccine supplies into our district have increased significantly which allows the opportunity for people to get their vaccinations at our clinic without an appointment on Thursday.”

The Moderna vaccine will be offered. Anyone who is age 18 or older is eligible to receive vaccine.

In addition, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, a Saturday clinic is being offered as a weekend option to help residents find convenient times to get a vaccine. (This is NOT a walk-up clinic.) The Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Anyone ages 16 or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Minors ages 16-17 must come with a parent. Visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/ to schedule an appointment.

Citizens can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov for more information about vaccines, or may call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA. English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages and TTY.