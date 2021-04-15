Trey Falwell, son of Jerry Falwell Jr, no longer with Liberty University

Trey Falwell, the son of former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr is no longer vice president of Support Services at the university. LU officials tell Politico the decision was made this week but they did not discuss circumstances behind it. The school also did not comment on whether or not Falwell Jr.’s other son, Wesley, or his daughters-in-law were currently employed. The announcement comes nearly eight months after his father resigned as president of the school amid allegations of inappropriate personal behavior and financial self-dealing.