Police: 90 year-old driver dead after running stop sign, colliding with SUV

NEWS RELEASE: On Thursday February 20, 2020, a Buick sedan driven by 90-yearold- Margaret Thomas was traveling southbound on Dwight St. in Roanoke County. A GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Graham Powell was traveling westbound on Peters Creek Rd. The Buick failed to yield the right of way before entering the intersection and was struck by the GMC. Both drivers were transported to the hospital where Ms. Thomas later died from injuries sustained in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the crash. No charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.