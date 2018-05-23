Police: 1 dead after small plane crashes, burns in Virginia

| By

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – A man has died after a small plane crashed in a field near a regional airport in southeastern Virginia. Virginia State Police say the single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff Tuesday morning from the Chesapeake Regional Airport. The plane caught fire and burned after impact. State police said the pilot was the only person on board. The small craft was headed for Farmingdale, New York, which is on Long Island. The incident remains under investigation. Federal Aviation Administration records indicate that Piper PA28 was registered to Jeffrey Howard Comeau of Chesapeake, Virginia. State police said the medical examiner’s office will identify the pilot at a later time.