BREAKING: Two-year-old child dies after accidentally shooting himself

From Roanoke City Police: On Tuesday, May 22, right after 12 p.m, a Roanoke Police Officer was flagged down by a vehicle on Melrose Avenue at Peters Creek Road NW. The occupants, an adult male and female, advised the officer that their two-year-old son had accidentally shot himself in their residence. The officer called for medical support at that time, and Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the scene and transported the child to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Additional officers responded to and secured the couple’s apartment in the 3400 block of Bennett Dr.The child was pronounced deceased at 12:49 p.m. This investigation is ongoing, and Detectives and Forensic Investigators are working to determine the actions leading up to the shooting. No charges have been placed at this time.