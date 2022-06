Plans, funding in place for kayak park in Roanoke River

The Roanoke area’s draw as an outdoor recreation site will get another boost several years from now — a kayak park in the Roanoke River. The project will create man-made rapids in the river near Wasena Park. $2 million in federal funding will pay for the project which must begin construction by 2024 and be completed by 2026. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full kayak park information.