Vinton, VA – The Vinton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place in the rear parking lot of 311 South Pollard Street. On March 2, 2025, at approximately 5:13 PM, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the rear parking lot of the Town of Vinton Municipal Building. Upon arrival, Vinton officers discovered two males suffering from critical injuries. Both males were later pronounced deceased at the scene. One male involved in the incident is currently in police custody. This investigation remains active and ongoing. This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

