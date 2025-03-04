Facebook post from On the Rise Bakery Grandin: We know this is short notice but unfortunately we will be closing our doors for the last time on 3/8/25. Due to the lack of business and raising costs for product we won’t be able to stay open. All of you who have spent your time with us by enjoying our food and merchandise we appreciate you greatly and we couldn’t have stayed open for as long as we have without you all. Thank you for your business and we wanted to wish you all a farewell. We hope to see your smiles one last time, come in before our last day this Saturday (3/8/25). Our downtown location will still be open for all the yummy bakery items and sandwiches.

