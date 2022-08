Park It on The Market returns this Friday

| By

This Friday, visitors to Roanoke’s Downtown Market Square may notice something unusual – a yellow school bus. As students prepare to head back to classes, a local school supply drive returns for its fourth year. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:

If you can’t make it to the event, you can drop off throughout the week at Chocolate Paper, La De Da, and Kids Square in Roanoke City Market.