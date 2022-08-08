Costly fire resulting from accident yesterday

On Sunday, August 7 at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident and structure fire on the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd. First arriving units found a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported from the incident. The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by the motor vehicle crashing into the building. The estimated cost of damages to the building and its contents are approximately $350,000.