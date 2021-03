Pappy Van Winkle for $299? Not even close to most expensive booze in Va

Virginia’s ABC is now conducting on-line lotteries some of the highest-demand, lowest-supply bourbons out there: Van Winkle bourbon products. But the most expensive bottle on the Van Winkle list does not come near to approaching the highest-price bourbon lottery of late. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more in this News Extra:

Click here for the Virginia ABC liquor lotteries page.