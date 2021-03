Pregnant women urged to get COVID vaccines ASAP

National medical organizations are urging pregnant and lactating women to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines now available — and to do so as soon as possible. Carilion Clinic’s top doctor agrees, saying the known benefits far outweigh any possible risks. All pregnant women in Virginia are already included in Phase 1b and eligible for vaccinations. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: