VDH releases the latest coronavirus data from the Roanoke Valley

The VDH is reporting 1 new Covid-19 death and 1 new related hospitalization in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. Health officials also report 59 new coronavirus cases among Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County.State health officials report 17 new cases in Roanoke City, 21 new cases in Roanoke County, 6 new cases and 1 new death in Salem, and 15 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Botetourt County.