Overnight Sensations back this Saturday night – virtually

Since 2006 the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University and Mill Mountain Theatre have teamed up every summer for “Overnight Sensations” – six short plays written after directors and writers are randomly paired with groups of actors – using themes drawn from a hat. It all takes place within 24 hours; in the past the free event was held at Mill Mountain Theatre but with COVID-19 it can be seen virtually via Zoom on Saturday at 8pm. Viewers must register for access to the Overnight Sensations Zoom event at brownpapertickets.com. Todd Ristau is program director for the playwrights lab:

