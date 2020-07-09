Northam signs slew of new gun control measures

On the one-year anniversary of a special session he convened last summer to address gun violence – one gaveled down by Republican lawmakers who then controlled the General Assembly – Governor Northam today signed a number of new measures dealing with gun control issues. There are new state laws to require background checks on all gun sales, that establish an Extreme Risk Protective Order, reinstate Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month policy, mandate the reporting of lost and stolen firearms, and prevent children from accessing firearms.

