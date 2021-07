One person killed in Franklin County vehicle crash

| By

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Franklin County. The crash occurred July 20, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. on Truevine Road, less than a mile north of Snow Creek Road.

A 2008 Nissan Quest was traveling along Truevine Road when it ran off the right side and struck an embankment. The vehicle then crossed back over the roadway, ran off the left side and overturned.

The driver, Marcus N. Pritchett, 33, of Glade Hill, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.