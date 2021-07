State considers passenger rail between Roanoke and Richmond/Hampton Roads

| By

State transportation officials are considering a new passenger rail route that would link Roanoke and the New River Valley with Richmond and Hampton Roads. This is separate and apart from plans to expand Roanoke Amtrak service to two round-trip trains a day, trains connecting the region with Washington and the Northeast Corridor. For starters, the Department of Rail and Transportation has set up an on-line survey. Click here to answer the survey.