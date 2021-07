Virginia’s first gun buyback event in Roanoke next month

| By

A month out from Virginia’s first gun buyback event in Roanoke, everyone from local non-profit leaders and lawmakers to concerned citizens is trying to get the word out. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

Catherine Koebel Stromberg wrote the grant securing money for the gun buyback event. She says the goal is having guns more scarcely available second-hand: