Multiple offers abound in record-breaking year for valley home sales

Roanoke-area home sales are setting records this year, and realtors say they are seeing multiple offers at times like never before. The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors reports the most home sales ever for a single month in June – and a similar record for the first half of the year. Realtors reports unusually high numbers of multiple offers at times, along with sales prices sometimes well above the list price. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: