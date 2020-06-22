One person dies from injures sustained during vehicle crash in Roanoke County

| By

Update From Roanoke County Police Department: One victim from the two vehicle crash at US220 and Yellow Mountain Road later died from injuries suffered during the crash.

Previous:Today, 6/21/2020, at approximately 3:02pm Roanoke County Officers responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US220 and Yellow Mountain Road. One vehicle had overturned and all lanes of traffic were temporarily blocked. Three individuals were transported to the hospital in stable condition. The accident is still under investigation. All lanes of US220 are now open.