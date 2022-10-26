One person dead after accident on I-81 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday, (Oct 26) at 2:02 a.m. on Interstate 81, at the southbound 158-mile marker, two miles north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County.

A 1992 Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Interstate 81 at the 158-mile marker, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a Jersey Wall.

The Nissan was driven by Richard J. Banville, 52, of Franklin, MA. Mr. Banville was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.