Youngkin stumps for GOP candidates in Roanoke County

An early voting rally at the Brambleton Recreation Center in Roanoke County today was headlined by Governor Glenn Youngkin, who stumped for GOP Congressmen Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith. Youngkin also mentioned Republican candidates at the state and local levels that need party support, as he urged people to vote – early at venues like the Brambleton Center or on November 8th.