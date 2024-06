One dead after car overturns & catches fire

State Police say one died after a car overturned and caught fire in Alleghany County. Police report a 2014 Toyota Camry traveling south on Route 687 around 8:15 P.M. ran off the right side of the roadway on Tuesday and struck the jersey wall of a bridge, eventually overturning and catching fire. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital, while the passenger — 19-year-old Aleigha Lashay Angle — was not wearing her seatbelt and was found dead at the scene.