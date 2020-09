Oh, great: coming soon … the flu season

Get your flu shot early says Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, an infectious disease specialist with Carilion Clinic – by the end of October if possible. He also says COVID-19 is a close cousin in many ways. A loss of taste or smell in some infected with COVID-19 may be the tell-tale difference. Call a health care provider says Baffoe-Bonnie with questions about what might be making you sick.

