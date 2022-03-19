Officials: Woman with knife lunged at deputies, fatally shot

POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (AP) — A woman was fatally shot early Friday when authorities said she lunged at Virginia sheriff’s deputies with a knife.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an argument at an apartment in the Potomac Falls area around 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Arriving deputies found Faubricia Virtaux Gainer, 36, near the entrance of the apartment armed with a knife that she refused to drop, officials said. When she lunged at the deputies, Gainer was shot, officials said. Gainer was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Inside the apartment, deputies found a 38-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl with stab wounds they siffered during an argument with Gainer. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Two other children in the apartment were not injured.

No deputies were injured. Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office.