Cave Spring dryer fire displaces six people

| By

(Roanoke County, VA—March 18, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 to 4200 St. David Court, in the Cave Spring area, For the report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building. First arriving crews from Station 3 (Cave Spring) found heavy smoke showing from the rear of a third floor apartment and marked it a working fire. The apartment was occupied by two adults and a child at the time of the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. The occupants are all safe and there were no injuries. One other apartment will also be displaced due to water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the total of six people from two apartments that are displaced. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the structure fire which occurred at 4200 St. David Court was accidental and started by a dryer. Total damages are estimated at $100,000.00.