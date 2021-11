Offer to buy Roanoke Times, Richmond-Times Dispatch

The Roanoke Times might be changing ownership. Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, one of the country’s largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Enterprises for about a 141-million-dollars – that according to The Virginian-Pilot which is owned by Alden Global Capital. They also own the Daily Press and if this deal went through, they would own the Richmond-Times Dispatch as well as the Roanoke Times.