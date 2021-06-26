ODU: Allegations against ex prof will be investigated

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Old Dominion University will commission an independent inquiry into allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct against a former visiting professor, school president John Broderick said in a letter to the university community on Thursday.

The allegations are against Blake Bailey, a visiting professor to the state school in Norfolk from 2010 to 2016 and author of a widely noted biography of the writer Philip Roth.

Bailey is already facing allegations elsewhere. Earlier this year, two former middle school students in New Orleans and a book publishing executive alleged that Bailey had sexually assaulted them. He’s denied any wrongdoing.

The Virginian-Pilot reported earlier this month that several women told the newspaper that Bailey sexually harassed and abused them during his time at Old Dominion University. The women also said administrators failed to adequately respond to their concerns.