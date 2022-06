Not just the elderly: children are more at risk in heat waves

| By

With hot summer weather once again with us, it’s important to remember that the elderly can be especially vulnerable head-related illnesses. That much is well-known, but the same warnings also apply to the youngest among us. It might sound counter-intuitive: young children with seemingly boundless energy being more at risk in hot conditions than most adults, but health officials say that is absolutely the case. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: