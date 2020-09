Northam: Virginia mail-in absentee ballots let you track them

| By

The November election will involve far more absentee ballots than ever before, and it all begins tomorrow. Four years ago, about 566,000 Virginians voted absentee, about half of that number by mail. Governor Northam says this year, close to 800,000 voters have already requested mail-in ballots. Northam says Virginians should not have concerns about whether or not their mail-in absentee ballots will be counted. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

09-17 Absentee Voting Wrap-WEB