Northam administration still projects $2 billion+ budget shortfall

The Northam administration is still projecting a shortfall of more than $2 billion in the current two-year state budget. It comes as lawmakers consider revisions in special session. Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne told the Senate Finance Committee this week that Virginia should not expect consumers to feel more confident any time soon. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

The General Assembly also has the option of raising taxes in efforts to increase revenue, but so far, there has been indication that such an option is being considered.