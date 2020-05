Northam still “hopes” for May 15 Phase I reopening

Governor Northam says he expects to present guidelines Friday to businesses planning to resume operations when the he authorizes a Phase I reopening. Right now, Northam has a tentative re-opening date of a week from Friday, but he again said today that May 15th is his hoped-for date, and he has not yet made a final decision.

Northam did say the trends that would trigger Phase 1 are favorable or “stable” but added the CDC guidelines would be followed to help make any final determination.