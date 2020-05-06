Unemployment numbers in Roanoke area projected to peak near 30 percent

An aggregation of employment forecasts from national databases and economists that was analyzed by the online financial firm MoneyGeek shows Roanoke area unemployment levels peaking at 29 percent, with almost 46,000 out of work – most of that coronavirus related. Hillary Adler is MoneyGeek’s Director of Content Marketing. Adler says Monday’s announcement about a Phase 1 reopening of Virginia businesses means that unemployment forecast will be adjusted – although the Roanoke College graduate now working in New York City says the numbers will remain high in the near future.

