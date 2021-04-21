Northam releases statement following Chauvin guilty verdict

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today released the following statement after the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial returned a guilty verdict on all three counts.

“The life of George Floyd matters. He should still be alive today, and no courtroom decision can bring him back. But this decision is an important step. It is a step towards accountability for police. It is a step towards justice—for George Floyd, for his family, for his community, and for our entire country.

“I pray that today brings some small comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who loved him. May we honor his legacy by continuing on this march towards justice and meaningful change. We have a lot of work ahead.”