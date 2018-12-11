Northam proposes additional teacher pay raise

| By

Governor Northam’s next proposed budget will include an additional 2% raise for public school teachers, this on top of a 3% hike already budgeted. If passed next winter in the General Assembly, it means teacher pay would increase 5% in the next school year. The proposed increase is part of a broader package of new proposed education spending in the state’s next fiscal year that begins July 1, 2019.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to give teachers a 5 percent pay boost next year. The governor outlined parts of his upcoming state budget proposal Tuesday that would increase funding for K-12 education and shore up the state’s rainy day fund. Northam wants to spend $88 million to boost a 3 percent pay raise for teachers scheduled to take effect July 1, kicking it up to 5 percent. The governor said

pay in Virginia is lagging the national average and making it harder to recruit and retain quality teachers. He’s also proposing additional spending increases for at-risk students and school construction. The governor’s proposals will have to pass the Republican-controlled General Assembly next year to take effect. Northam, a Democrat, will introduce his full detailed budget plan next week.

