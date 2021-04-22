Northam lifts ban on bar seating in new executive order

Governor Northam has issued an executive order allowing people to sit at the bar of a restaurant for service, if you can be spaced out effective immediately. However, the alcohol curfew remains at midnight. Northam said that more restrictions will be lifted as more Virginians get COVID vaccinated.

Read the Full Executive Order below:

https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-72-FIFTH-AMENDED-and-Order-of-Public-Health-Emergency-Nine-Easing-of-Commonsense-Surge-Restrictions-Due-to-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf