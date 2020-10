Northam threatens to reinstate COVID restrictions in SW Virginia

Governor Northam says COVID-19 case numbers are increasing at a higher rate in southwest Virginia than in other regions of the state, and he says he is prepared, if necessary, to reinstate restrictions in this part of the commonwealth. Northam said at an afternoon briefing that he is particularly concerned with areas bordering Tennessee, a state the White House Coronavirus Task Force currently lists as having the 9th-highest rate of new cases in the country. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

