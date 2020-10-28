Northam signs laws on police and criminal justice reform

| By

(from Governor’s office) RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced he has signed new laws he says will significantly advance police and criminal justice reform in Virginia. Governor Northam has been working closely with legislators on these measures since early summer, when the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor led to a national reckoning on racial bias in policing. These bills ban no-knock warrants, strengthen the officer decertification process and limit the use of neck restraints.

“Too many families, in Virginia and across our nation, live in fear of being hurt or killed by police,” said Governor Northam. “These new laws represent a tremendous step forward in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. I am grateful to the legislators and advocates who have worked so hard to make this change happen. Virginia is better, more just, and more equitable with these laws on our books.”