Former long time Mayor David Bowers seeks a return

| By

Former long time Roanoke Mayor David Bowers is back in the arena – again seeking his old seat against incumbent Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. Live on WFIR this morning Bowers – running as an independent – chided Lea, a Democrat, for a rally yesterday that featured Governor Northam. Hear our complete conversation with candidate for Roanoke Mayor David Bowers below. Mayor Sherman Lea joins us on Friday morning.

