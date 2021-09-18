North Cross selects first female Head of School

(North Cross release) The Board of Trustees of North Cross School in Roanoke is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Armistead Lemon ’95 has been appointed the Head of School, effective July 1, 2022. Ms. Lemon is the ninth Head of School at North Cross, and notably the first woman and first alumna to serve in the position. The Board’s unanimous decision to select Ms. Lemon followed the enthusiastic and unanimous recommendation of the Search Committee.

The next Head of School comes to North Cross from Harpeth Hall in Nashville, TN, where she has been Director of the Upper School since 2017. Prior to serving as Upper School Director, Ms. Lemon was the English Department Chair and an esteemed teacher, winning the prestigious Heath Jones Prize for teaching in 2010. She graduated from North Cross in 1995. She then earned her B.A. in English Literature from Washington & Lee University and her M.A. in English Literature from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Ms. Lemon succeeds Dr. Christian J. Proctor, who is retiring after skillfully leading the North Cross community for 11 years. Dr. Proctor, the senior staff team, and all faculty will work closely with Ms. Lemon in the months ahead to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.