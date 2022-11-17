Non-fatal shooting this morning in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On November 17at approximately 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. Responding officers did not locate a victim at the scene, but did locate a residence that contained evidence of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived at the Forest Park Blvd address, they were notified by Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital personnel that an adult male had arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle seeking treatment for what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim.

Details are limited at this time due to the victim’s lack of cooperation with investigating officers. No arrests have been made at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.