No suspects in Roanoke fatal shooting

From Roanoke City Police: On January 31, 2021 at approximately 3:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male unresponsive in a vehicle with a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity will be released after next of kin is notified.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an active homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the

text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.