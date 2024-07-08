No seatbelt, alcohol involved, single-vehicle fatality

A man is dead after a 2016 Jeep he was driving allegedly ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, ejecting him from the vehicle. Police say 45-year-old Adam Clint Terrell, of Goodview died at the scene Sunday evening on Rocky Ford Road – 2/10ths of a mile east of Thaxton Mountain Road in Bedford County. Alcohol was a factor in the crash.

From Virginia State Police – BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred Sunday, (July 7) at 5:35 p.m. on Rocky Ford Road, two tenths of a mile east of Thaxton Mountain Road in Bedford County. A 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on Rocky Ford Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Adam Clint Terrell, 45, of Goodview, Va. Mr. Terrell was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

