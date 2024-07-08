Roanoke man caught with loaded handgun in carry-on bag at ROA

TSA officers discover a .380 caliber gun loaded with six bullets in his carry-on bag during an x-ray screening; this not only prevented the man from entering the aircraft but also has him facing a “stiff civil penalty” that can see him paying $15,000 and losing TSA Pre-Check privileges. Wednesday’s gun catch was the fourth of 2024, which may raise concerns considering last year TSA officers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport intercepted five firearms at the security checkpoints. TSA states that firearms are only permitted in checked bags.