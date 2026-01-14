Don’t have a RealID drivers license, a valid passport or military ID – and you are planning to fly somewhere? As of February 1 those without will have to pay 45 dollars for an alternative ID verification called “TSA Confirm ID,” says Eric Guthier, a regional TSA spokesperson. TSA Confirm ID, only covers a 10-day period so if a return trip is further out another 45 dollar fee will be in order. The deadline for people to get their Real ID drivers license or identification card was pushed out for multiple reasons, including the pandemic.

